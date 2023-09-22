DEKALB COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) — An Ohio man received a felony charge after reportedly pointing a gun at an off-duty state trooper on Interstate 69 in DeKalb County, according to the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office.

Just before noon Friday, the off-duty state trooper was heading south on I-69 near the 329 mile marker exit when a semitruck driver reportedly pointed a gun at the state trooper, who was neither in uniform nor in an Indiana State Police vehicle at the time.

After the alleged incident, the state trooper called 911 for emergency assistance and followed the semitruck driver into Allen County until on-duty authorities arrived and conducted a traffic stop.

During the traffic stop, DeKalb County deputies arrested 33-year-old James Miller Schwartz and charged him with pointing a loaded firearm, which is a Level 6 felony, and possession of marijuana, a Class B misdemeanor.

No shots were fired and nobody suffered injuries during the incident, according to the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office.

Authorities did not give a reason for why Schwartz reportedly pointed a gun at the state trooper.