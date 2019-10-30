Semis catch fire inside locked, gated area

Two semi cabs sit burnt out at Ruble Truck Sales after they caught on fire on the morning of Wednesday, October 30, 2019. Investigators are trying to determine what caused them to burst into flames.

NEW HAVEN, Ind. (WANE) – New Haven fire and police officials are investigating a semi fire at a truck dealer just east of New Haven.

First responders were called to I-469 and U.S. 30 East around 12:15 a.m. Wednesday after people driving by on the I-469 on ramp saw the flames and called 911.

As police first arrived in the area, they found two semi truck cabs on fire inside a locked and gated area at Ruble Truck Sales in the 11000 block of Dechell Drive. One truck was fully engulfed, and the fire had already spread to the other cab as well.

Fire crews arrived soon after that and attacked the fire from multiple angles using hoses. Because of the location of the fire, several tankers trucks also responded and were on standby if more water was needed.

New Haven Fire Chief Joshua Hale said firefighters had the fire under control in less than 10 minutes and no injuries were reported. He said the proximity to New Haven helped them respond quickly and get the fire out in a short amount of time.

Police and fire investigators responded to the incident to gather evidence and take photos of the burnt trucks. They’ll work to determine if the fire started within one of the trucks’ engines, or if someone started the fire intentionally.