Multiple slide-offs reported as area roads get slick from freezing drizzle

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) Roads in the Fort Wayne area are getting slick as the result of freezing drizzle. Multiple vehicles have slid off the pavement as a result.

At about 6:50 a.m. a semi rolled over on the ramp from westbound I-469 to southbound I-69 near the GM plant in southern Allen County. The ramp is shut while crews work to clear the scene. I-69 southbound is also slowed or stopped.

Police say the semi was hauling salt and the road was slick. The driver was taken to a hospital for treatment.

U.S. 24 south of Fort Wayne appears to be especially slick as several drivers lost control on the highway.

