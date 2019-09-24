Semi crashes through barrier, shuts down I-69

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Emergency crews are working to clean up the scene of a semi-truck crash on I-69.

Just after 3 a.m. crews responded to the 308 mile marker between Illinois and Goshen roads.

An Allen County Sheriff’s deputy said a semi was driving north when it crashed through the middle barrier and rolled over on its side.

Medics took the driver to a hospital with non life-threatening injuries.

Police said two other vehicles might have been involved in the crash at some point, but the nature of their involvement is not clear.

Debris and diesel fuel were spread across all lanes of I-69 in both directions, shutting all lanes of traffic down.

Police opened one northbound lane around 4 a.m. once wrecker crews were able to pull the semi’s trailer to the center of the interstate.

All southbound lanes of I-69 remained closed while crews continued to work.

Police ask drivers to leave extra time to get where they need to go this morning and avoid the area while they work.

A WANE 15 crew is at the scene and will continue to bring you updates as the situation changes.