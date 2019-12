FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — A crash between two tractor trailers shut down part of U.S. 24 on Sunday morning.

At 7:10 a.m., police were called out to U.S. 24, just east of I-469 on reports of a crash between two semis.

According to New Haven Police, only minor injuries were reported.

The crash has shut down U.S. 24 at I-469 while crews clean up the scene. The 469 N. exit to U.S. 24 was also closed.

We have a reporter heading to the scene.