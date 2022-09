FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – A semi crash has closed a portion of I-69 near mile marker 312. That’s just north of the Coldwater Road exit, in the southbound lane.

The crash happened around 5 a.m. Southbound I-69 is closed. Police could not give a specific time it would reopen, but said it would be “hours.”

Police also told WANE 15 that an SUV was involved in the crash.

This is a developing story, check back for updates.