FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — The Zesto location at Coldwater Crossing is closing its doors for the 2023 season after honoring the wish of many customers.

After numerous requests to stay open through October, the ice cream shop owners kept its Coldwater Crossing location open until today. Customers were able to enjoy a few more frozen Fort Wayne favorites just before Halloween. It has been the only location open in town since the Broadway and Coventry locations closed up shop in September.

To find out when all Zesto locations will open for next season, check for updates on their Facebook page.