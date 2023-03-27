WHITLEY COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) — Starting April 3, a stretch of state Route 14 that runs through South Whitley, Indiana, will be closed for construction, according to the Indiana Department of Transportation (INDOT).

INDOT said crews will be working on a resurfacing project, as well as repairs to curbs, sidewalks and drainage structures, on state Route 14 between Whitko Drive and Water Street.

Work is expected to last until mid-June, according to INDOT.

INDOT encouraged drivers to use the posted detour or find an alternate route until the construction is finished.