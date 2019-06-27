Second victim in weekend shooting charged with murder

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Days after police were called to a double shooting scene, investigators said one of the victims shot and killed the other.

Authorities said Thursday they arrested 22-year-old Amiracle Phifer on a charge of murder for the shooting death of Frashaun Striverson.

The incident happened Sunday, June 23 around 3 a.m. along Central Drive. Police were called to the area on a report of shots fired. Officers arrived to find a trail of blood, and Striverson laying on the ground.

An autopsy found he died of gunshot wounds and his death was ruled a homicide by the Allen County Coroner’s Office Thursday.

Police later learned Phifer was also shot after he showed up at the hospital. He’s in the Allen County Jail awaiting arraignment in court.