Second teen charged with murder in fatal shooting

Police investigate at shooting at the Villa Capri Apartments, December 2019.

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – A second teenager has been charged with murder in the shooting death of a woman at Fort Wayne Apartment complex.

Dawann Martin Jr.

Along with the murder charge, Dawann Martin Jr., 16, also faces and enhancement for using a firearm during the offense. Martin was waived to adult court today in connection with the fatal shooting of Dominique Taylor, 18.

The shooting happened at the Villa Capri Apartments complex, on Fox Point Trail southeast of the intersection of South Anthony Boulevard and Decatur Road on December 22, 2019.

Another 16-year-old, Senaca James, was also charged with murder in the shooting.