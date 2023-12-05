FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – A suspect who has been wanted since 2022 in connection to a man’s homicide that spring was found Monday with the help of US Marshals and Fort Wayne Police.

Tuesday, FWPD announced 43-year-old Michael A. Barker was apprehended in Cleveland, Ohio and faces extradition to Indiana on charges of felony murder and robbery.

Barker is the second suspect connected to the killing of 63-year-old William J. Kintzel, a South Whitley man whose body was found four days after his April 10 death in Fort Wayne. According to Allen Superior Court documents, he had been battered with a gun and then shot several times in the chest. Two kids found Kintzel’s body on April 14 in a wooded area off the sidewalk on McCormick and Birchwood avenues.

Another suspect, Anthony J. Lopez Jr., was sentenced in November 2022 to 91 years in prison. A jury found him guilty of murder, being a felon in possession of a handgun and using a firearm in the commission of a crime.

Barker was formally charged in April 2022. FWPD said he fled from prosecution and had been wanted ever since.