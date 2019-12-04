Second murder trial underway, first ended in hung jury

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — A second trial is underway for a man accused of shooting and killing a Fort Wayne man outside a bar after a hung jury in September.

Quentin Stewart was arrested in Lake County in 2018 in connection with the December 6, 2016, shooting death of 22-year-old Codi Allen McCann in a parking lot behind the East State Bar and Grill. He faces a charge of Murder in the Allen County Superior Court.

On day one, the prosecution and defense teams spent most of the day choosing the jury. Later Tuesday afternoon the lawyers made opening statements and McCann’s mother, Stacey Davis, took the stand.

On day two of the trial, the jury heard testimony from witnesses who were at the bar on the night of the shooting. One of the witnesses was McCann’s best friend, Zach Bailey, who drove him to the bar that night.

Bailey testified that he went to East State Bar and Grill to sell a pound of marijuana to Dorian Jefferson who went by the street name “City Boy.” He planned to sell it for $1,800. Bailey said he took McCann with him because he “felt uneasy” about the drug deal that day and McCann had a gun.

Bailey testified that he went inside the bar to take a shot with “City Boy.” When the two came outside, he noticed his window was shattered and McCann was unresponsive.

Bailey ran for help and “City Boy” left the scene.

It was around 10 p.m. that December night when police and medics were called to the parking lot of the bar, near East State Boulevard and California Avenue. Responders arrived and pronounced McCann dead.

Another person was also shot, taken to a hospital privately and determined to be critically hurt. According to a probable cause affidavit, that person was Stewart.

In September, a jury for more than 10 hours, but the jury was declared hung late that night. McCann’s mother, Stacey Davis, said that while they initially had high hopes about the trial, she had a feeling that the jury might not come to the conclusion she hoped.