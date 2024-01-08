FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Another man has been charged with murder in connection to a Christmas Eve shooting near Tillman Park.

Allen County prosecutors on Monday formally charged 20-year-old Trivel D. Crum with murder, two counts of attempted murder, and criminal recklessness with a deadly weapon.

Around 3:12 a.m. Dec. 24, Fort Wayne police responded to the 700 block of Tillman Road- near the intersection of South Hanna Street- where two victims were found with gunshot wounds in a car that had crashed. A third man was also in the car but did not have any injuries.

On Dec. 28, FWPD arrested 28-year-old Deondre T. Jones on three counts of attempted murder in connection to the shooting. Jones was later charged with murder after one of the victims, 25-year-old Javion Jaquan Grandberry, died from a gunshot wound to his head five days after the shooting. The other man who was shot had non-life-threatening injuries.

Trivel Crum (Courtesy Allen County Sheriff’s Department) Deondre Jones (Courtesy Allen County Sheriff’s Department)

In court documents, investigators called the shooting a “coordinated and premeditated” ambush. According to those documents, Crum was seen on surveillance footage with a group of four other people, including Jones, at the same bar where the victims were before the shooting.

The man in the car who hadn’t been shot told police in court documents there were no arguments or fights while the men were there. No motive for the shooting has been released.

According to court documents, Crum was arrested Saturday for “unrelated gun charges” and asked to speak with a detective. Crum then told officers he was with Jones at the bar before the shooting but didn’t remember anything about the shooting because he was intoxicated, the documents said.

Crum was booked into the Allen County Jail Saturday and is being held without bond.