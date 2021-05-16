Second annual Eco Fest set for Sunday afternoon

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Fort Wayne’s second annual Eco Fest will be held at Headwaters Park Sunday afternoon.

The goal of the event is to educate the community on how they can change up their routines to live a more sustainable and environmentally-friendly lifestyle.

“Being sustainable really affects everyone, water quality, clean air,” said Addie Farris, the event’s organizer. “This is something that really does affect every single person no matter if you are young or old, or where you live at. So, getting involved with helping the environment really is important to make sure that we can continue to live and cherish our Earth and our community.”

The daylong event includes workshops, local nonprofit and retail vendors, food, drinks, and music. It starts at noon and ends at 5 p.m.

“The workshops are a great way to learn about different environmental practices,” said Farris. “You can come and get some great information from local experts.”

Workshops are scheduled on the hour, every hour.

12:00 – Rain Barrel Make and Take (registration required, costs $45)

1:00 – Native Landscaping (FREE)

2:00 – How to be Carbon Neutral (FREE)

3:00 – Grow your own Food (FREE)

4:00 – Composting 101 (FREE)

The food options include Bravas and Mercadito Taqueria, drinks from Hop River, Ambrosia Orchard, Crossroads Kombucha, and Wallflower Coldbrew Coffee.

Eco Fest has partnered with Save Maumee Grassroots Organization, which is a local non profit who works to clean up the Maumee river by removing invasive plants, trash, and planting native plant species.

So far, Eco Fest has raised $1,842 for the nonprofit. The proceeds from the event’s raffle will also benefit Save Maumee.

