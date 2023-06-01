FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE)- Summer time means summer jobs, but employers have struggled to find people to fill in their seasonal positions. They rely on those seasonal workers like at swimming pools, golf courses, or even the non-traditional summer employers like corporate offices that need to fill the gaps of covering their full time shifts.

Community Research Institute Director at Purdue University Fort Wayne Rachel Blakeman, told WANE 15 that there isn’t a lot of data showing exacting if college or high school students are involved in summer jobs around Northeast Indiana. However, looking through the Indiana Department of Workforce Development from 2019 through 2022 the number of people already currently working increases in June and July. Typically, they are looking to pick up a few extra hours.

Blakeman says labor shortages “aren’t going anywhere soon” and when it comes to seasonal jobs similar to those at Parkview Field they can find themselves in a pinch when it comes to last minute call offs during long homestead stretches.

At Parkview Field, they are looking to hire 8-10 cooks to fill in the gaps from recent call offs and vacation time. The TinCaps tweeted Thursday about their need for cooks. They understand that it is not a “glory” position, but it’s one that is important to be able to feed the large crowds that come to the ballpark during the summer months.

“The positions that are less desirable because you are working in the hot summer months on a grill or over a fryer,” said Bill Lehn, Director of Food and Beverage at Parkview Field. “It is just difficult to try and find people who can work those six game home stands.”

Parkview Field typically pays $12.75 per hour but with the recent need of cooks, they are willing to pay $15 to $20 an hour. A reminder, cooks also work for the special events other than the TinCaps games.

To apply, visit here.