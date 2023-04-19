ANTWERP, Ohio (WANE) Police in Paulding County, Ohio arrested two men after serving a search warrant at a home in the town of Antwerp on Monday.

According to a news release from the Paulding County Sheriff’s Department, the Multi-Area Narcotics Task Force obtained the search warrant following an investigation into drug dealing.

During the search, officers found meth along with drug paraphernalia and a large amount of cash. A follow-up investigation led to the discovery of 17 ounces of meth.

As a result, Jimmie Keeler, 61, and Robert Philpot III, 33, were taken into custody and face felony charges.

Citizens can contact the authorities about drug trafficking, or other criminal activity in Paulding County to contact us by going to the Multi-Area Narcotics Task Force website www.manunitohio.org. The Multi-Area Narcotics Task Force covers Defiance, Fulton, Henry, Paulding, Putnam and Williams counties.