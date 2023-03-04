FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — It’s been decades since the last International Scout rolled off the production line in Fort Wayne. Since the announcement that Volkswagen would resurrect the vehicle that was an SUV before the term was coined, there has been hope by some that the new Scout might be produced in Fort Wayne.

However that won’t be the case. Scout Motors announced Friday it will manufacture the vehicle at a plant near Columbia, South Carolina.

According to Scout Motors the new vehicles will “be built on a newly designed all-electric platform that delivers credible capability and off-road prowess.”

The Scout was an off-road vehicle that was once produced by International Harvester until it was discontinued in 1980.

Before the company closed in 1983, International Harvester employed more than 10,000 workers.