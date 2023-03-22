WARNING: This story contains graphic details not suitable for all readers

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – A Fort Wayne man is accused of using scissors to stab a woman in the face and head roughly 10 times before sinking his teeth into the inner side of a police officer’s leg so deeply he left puncture wounds, according to newly released Allen Superior Court documents.

Fort Wayne police arrested 37-year-old Joseph Porter on a litany of charges Saturday – including a felony count of domestic battery using a deadly weapon – after being called to a home in the 2400 block of Euclid Avenue.

Once there, officers spoke to a woman whose face, arms and hands were covered in blood.

She told them in court documents Porter had been acting strange that evening and thought people were outside the home looking for him. When she tried to calm him down, Porter grabbed some scissors and began stabbing her in the head and face, the woman told officers in court documents.

Porter is also accused of putting his hands around the woman’s throat and choking her, court documents said. He then left in a Trailblazer, the woman said in court documents. At a local hospital, medical staff counted at least 10 stab wounds to the woman’s head and face.

Joseph Porter

Officers found the Trailblazer a little more than an hour later and converged on the vehicle since it at first looked like nobody was inside, court documents said.

Porter, though, emerged with his hands in the air. He’s accused of resisting commands several times and also of trying to run away from officers, court documents said. One officer used a K-9 unit to chase and then bite Porter, but Porter is accused of punching the dog several times.

Officers also used Tasers on Porter, which incapacitated him enough to get handcuffs on him, court documents said.

Porter began trying to “buck” officers off him and withstood another Taser charge as well as a charge from a stun gun, according to court documents.

While resisting, Porter is accused of biting one officer on his inner right leg. When the officer repositioned himself, Porter bit him again. Both bites resulted in puncture wounds to the officer, court records said.

Along with the domestic battery charge, Porter is facing preliminary charges of battery with bodily injury to a public safety officer, strangulation, domestic battery committed in the presence of a child, criminal recklessness with a deadly weapon, domestic battery resulting in moderate bodily injury and resisting law enforcement.

He’s being held in Allen County Jail on $30,000 bond.