Science Central to hold in-person and virtual New Year’s Eve balloon drop

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) An outdoor balloon drop will ring in the New Year at Science Central today. The 21st annual Countdown to Noon will be held virtually and live-streamed on the museum’s social media accounts.

While the noon countdown will be online only — smaller countdowns, at 11 a.m., 1 p.m. and 2 p.m., will be open to in-person attendance. Crowds will be limited to 25 people. Tickets cost $10. Admission is free for people ages two and under, and Science Central Members.

In addition to the countdowns, Science Central is offering activity kits as part of the event. A special Celebration Kit can be purchased for $10 and completed at home. This kit contains materials to do a variety of unique activities, from creating a lava lamp to making a rubber band harmonica. All proceeds will support Science Central and its mission to provide fun and inspiring science education.

Science Central will be open from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.