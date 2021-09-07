‘School’s Out’ as old Albion schoolhouse turns into 2-bedroom home

ALBION, Ind. (WANE) – A brick schoolhouse that’s been renovated into a home is now on the market in Albion.

“We’re just hoping it makes someone else a wonderful home for years to come,” said Anita Martin, the current homeowner. “It was built to last and that’s what I think we initially loved about it, and then just all the character that it has.”

What’s now a 2-bedroom, 1.5 bath home was once Port Mitchell School. It was originally built in 1913 and functioned as a school until the mid 1930’s, according to Martin.

“Then, a family bought the home and they lived here for 60 years plus,” Martin said. “It had sat empty for 20 years or so, and just been used for storage.”

In February, Martin and her husband, Scott, bought the property and began to renovate it.

“This was our first remodel project, and I got to say I think, you know, we really hit a good one because it had our hearts right from the beginning,” Martin said. “It just had the bones. It was very solid, built to last forever.”

Martin said their goal was to “bring back” what the house originally was. They did that by exposing the brick, adding large windows and saving the home’s original wood floors.

The maple flooring still has indentations from where the school desks once were, according to Martin.

The house also features 12-foot high ceilings, LED lighting throughout, a master bedroom, a second bedroom, a full bath with his and her sinks, another bathroom, a laundry utility room, and a full basement.

The house is located at 1108 W 100 N Road, Albion, IN 46701. It’s currently listed for $219,900. According to Coldwell Banker Real Estate Group’s website, potential buyers have until Sept. 27 at 7:30 p.m. to submit their highest and best offers.

The laundry room before renovations.

The laundry room after renovations.

The family room before renovations.

The family room after renovations.

The kitchen before renovations.

The kitchen after renovations.

The kitchen after renovations.

The bathroom before renovations.

The bathroom after renovations.

The master bedroom before renovations.

The master bedroom after renovations.

The second bedroom before renovations.

The second bedroom after renovations,

The second bedroom after renovations.

The outside of the property before renovations.

The outside of the property after renovations.

The entryway before renovations.

The entryway after renovations. Before and after pictures of the Martin’s renovations the property they bought in February 2021.

