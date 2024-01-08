FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) Multiple schools districts in the WANE 15 viewing area and across Indiana are reacting to a threat received by email.

Adams Central has evacuated students and posted details on its Facebook page.

At this time, Adams Central, along with many other schools throughout the State of Indiana, received an email indicating a threat to the safety of our students and staff. At this time, all students are being evacuated to off-site church facility locations. The threat was sent out to approximately 70 school students districts throughout the state. Law enforcement agencies are now involved. The threat is not considered to be customized to Adams Central, as the language in the email states, “There are explosives inside every school in your district.” However, we feel this is just an attempt to disrupt school services; we are taking all necessary precautions. The Adams Central Transportation building will be our main command center to relay all other communications for today. More Information will be sent out shortly with details relating to student pickup and parent reunification. Adams Center School District

Zionsville Community Schools also received the threat, however campuses have not been evacuated.

This is a developing story and it will be updated when more information becomes available.