FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Schools in Indiana are continuously finding it harder to hire special education teachers.

A recent report by the non-profit Chalkbeat says that the number of special educators in the state decreased by four percent from 2014 to 2021. During that same time period, the number of special education students increased by 12 percent.

WANE 15 reached out to several districts in Allen County to see if they’re feeling the shortage. Mostly, they are, but they see it as part of a larger teacher shortage in general that isn’t just limited to those with special education certificates.

“The reality is we have an ongoing teacher shortage, not just in special education, rather across the board. This has been growing for a number of years in Indiana,” a Northwest Allen County Schools spokesperson said in an email.

Southwest Allen County Schools is seeing it too. The districts director of human resources, LuAnn Erickson, said they have four open special education positions for next year and have only filled one so far.

“We used to post for these and we’d get several applicants. Now, we’re struggling to fill these positions. So, it definitely is much more of a challenge than it used to be,” Erickson said.

The state’s largest district, Fort Wayne Community Schools, isn’t struggling as much as others have, but they still have had to work hard to find people according to spokeswoman Krista Stockman.

“It’s constant. So, we are always out there. Our special ed. director and her staff, our human resources department, we are always out there looking for people. And, when we come across people who might be a good fit for us, we will hire mid-year, Stockman said. “It doesn’t have to be just at the beginning of the year. When we’re filling a whole bunch of positions. We’ll take people throughout the year.”

The state enacted emergency permits to help fill some of those positions. Roughly 1,200 of them will expire in July; However, the state plans to allow those on emergency permits to remain on them so long as they are working toward their certification.

Stockman said FWCS has 50 teachers who are currently on emergency permits and the district is making sure they know their responsibilities and are staying on track.