FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — A school bus with 22 students aboard was in a minor crash at the intersection of Homestead and Aboite Center roads at approximately 2:50 p.m. Friday afternoon.

No injuries were initially reported to first responders before medics arrived and reevaluated all students.

After medics checked the students, 17 students were transferred to another bus and taken home, while five students who reported pain remained at the scene until parents and guardians arrived to take the students home.

Nobody involved in the accident was transported to a hospital.

The incident is still under investigation.