It started with the pandemic – now it’s other issues

Think school board races are getting more political?

You may be right. This year, with district residents arguing over mask mandates, appropriate reading materials for school children, the gender battles i.e. gender neutral bathrooms and history book lessons, the local and national school political theater is brimming with drama.

In Allen County, the fiercely contested races are evident in Northwest Allen County Schools, where five candidates running for two at-large seats and two candidates for the Lake Township seat, district 3. In Southwest Allen County schools, five candidates are vying for two at-large seats.

Andrew Downs (left) director emeritus, Mike Downs Center for Indiana Politics; Steve Shine, chairman of the Allen County Republican Party.

Social media adds fuel to discussions and provides an inexpensive way to advertise and get your point of views out there, according to Andrew Downs, director emeritus of the Mike Downs Center for Indiana Politics, who has been following the races.

“School board races are interesting this year, and they’re interesting across the country because for a lot of people, this was where they were able to focus their time and energy during the pandemic. Whether it was they were happy about masks, sad about masks, happy about curriculum, mad about curriculum, they suddenly realized this was the place where those decisions were getting made and they wanted to have some sort of an impact,” Downs said.

The issue came up Thursday after viewers noticed that several school board candidates were introduced at Wednesday evening’s Reagan Bean Dinner, an annual Republican event.

Steve Shine, chairman of the Allen County Republican Party, said the introductions to five school board candidates – two from NACS and three from SACS – had nothing to do with any kind of endorsement.

This is something that takes place every year. Any candidate running for office is asked if he or she would like to come up and introduce themselves. It could be from any party, he added.

“We have had a history in the past of the fact that we would ask a candidate, any candidate who is on either the primary ballot or the general election ballot that if your name is on there, you are more than welcome to come up on stage and introduce yourself by your name and the office,” Shine said Thursday. “We’ve had school board candidates in the past introduce themselves on the dais, on the stage with little or no comment on it because up until the last year or so the school board candidacies were a bit benign. There was not a lot of interest in them. Only since COVID arose and various issues that went along with that did the importance of and the significance of school board races come to fruition and come into the spotlight.”

Shine said he wasn’t surprised, given the current political climate, that people would take note of the appearance of school board candidates at the dinner. For some people, this is their first run for office.

“There are some people running unopposed still. It’s not like every race is contested, but there are some that have three, four, five six people running for the seat or seats,” Shine said. “In terms of what people are talking about, some folks jumped into the race talking about one thing that is now no longer an issue, like the mask, and instead have shifted to other issues like the curriculum or the books that are held in the library or security in the building or a number of other things. It’s not like there’s an absence of issues to discuss,” Shine said.

Terry Spradlin, executive director of the Indiana School Boards Association, said school board candidates are not prohibited from identifying with a political party and issued this statement:

“While ISBA is a non partisan organization, and the ballots for school board elections are non partisan, too, school board members can choose to campaign on issues and a platform that they find suitable to inform voters of their perspectives and positions. This includes volunteering political affiliation. However, while political parties are becoming more involved in candidate recruitment and endorsements, we stand firm in our advocacy to leave politics off the ballot and out of the board room to ensure that we put kids first.

“Ideally, through nonpartisan candidate forums (perhaps hosted by the local chamber of commerce, league of women voters, or the affiliated education foundation of the school corporation), or via any candidate questionnaire from local newspapers, voters will be informed of the qualifications and platform of the candidates. Then, hopefully, those elected will be candidates who are pro-public education and strong advocates for children, regardless of party affiliation,” Spradlin concluded.

Allen County election board officials told WANE 15 there are no guideline preventing a school board candidate from bringing up their political affiliation or using their political affiliation in their campaign. The election board does give guidelines from the Indiana School Boards Association, but none of those guidelines prohibit a candidate from identifying their political affiliation during a campaign.

“This is really new, but in some ways not surprising,” said Michael Wolf, chair and professor of political science at Purdue University Fort Wayne. “With a lot of the national issues coming down, it’s mobilizing people like they’ve never have before.”

In some ways, Wolf said, the politicization of school board elections goes against the sense of local community-based elections being non-partisan. The state legislature has stepped in to try to tone down the political nature of these positions by forcing school boards to listen to public comment during each meeting, according to Wolf.

Still, involving politics in these non-partisan races does help voters make decisions, he said.

“Voters struggle and participate less in non-partisan elections than partisan elections,” Wolf said. “When you get down the ballot to those non-partisan elections, voters sometimes don’t even vote.”

Wolf noted the situation in Northwest Allen County Schools, where former superintendent Steve Yager seems to be actively campaigning for certain candidates by sending out public texts and messages while other candidates have supposed conservative views has made the situation contentious.

“It’s really a new dynamic,” Wolf said.