NORTH MANCHESTER, Ind. (WANE) — Weeks after Manchester Community Schools (MCS) announced it had lost $1.2 million in an internet scheme, more information has come to light regarding the incident.

During the district’s school board meeting on Tuesday, the school board revealed that MCS Superintendent Kyle Wieland had fell victim to an email phishing scheme where a fraudulent email pretended to be Hagerman Construction.

MCS had been in contact with Hagerman Construction before the first fraudulent email in late March regarding upgrades to schools within the district.

According to the school board, Wieland “personally and solely” paid nearly $1.2 million to the fraudulent email through electronic payment, even though all legitimate payments to Hagerman Construction had been by check.

In early May, Wieland received a legitimate payment request from Hagerman Construction, which is when he realized he made payments to a nefarious party.

Upon learning of the scam, Wieland reported the scheme to Indiana’s State Board of Accounts and law enforcement, informed the school corporation’s insurance companies and notified the two financial institutions involved in the wire transfer, according to a press release in late June.

In the press release, MCS School Board President Michael Hensley said the loss of funds would “make our budget even tighter,” but it would not disrupt the educational services for students.

Furthermore, Wieland resigned from his role in late June, and the school board made a “very gracious offer” to Wieland to hire him to a new role created by the school board: director of Communications and Public Relations.

“I know of no other organization that would make such an offer to someone who was solely responsible for ignoring directives from [Indiana’s] State Board of Accounts, resulting in a loss of this magnitude,” said Jeff Stephens, interim MCS superintendent.

The school board cited Wieland’s standing within the community and the board’s “willingness to meet the public’s expectations” as reasons why the school board offered Wieland another position.

Once the school board meeting opened for public comment, Wieland stepped up to be the first speaker and expressed his disappointment about what happened.

“I will carry that guilt forever,” Wieland said.

After Wieland finished speaking, the school board members greeted him with hugs and handshakes and expressed that the best way to move forward from the incident is to “come together and be stronger.”

Members of the school board voted to both officially accept Wieland’s resignation and hire him to the new role created specifically for him.

The school board also said it plans on “taking all actions necessary to safeguard against a similar scheme in the future.”

School board members also voted to make Jeff Stephens the interim superintendent until the district hires a new candidate. Stephens will continue to serve as the interim business manager as well.