Schedule set for EACS material pick up, drop off

ALLEN COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) – East Allen County Schools has released the schedule for students to pick up and drop off materials.

The exchange starts Monday, May 18 and continues through Friday, May 22. Exchanges will be curbside and school staff will bring materials to vehicles and then collect returning items. You are asked to stay in your car.

Pick up times are sorted between grade level and alphabetized by last name. If you have questions, you should contact your child’s school.

Here is the pick up schedule:

Monday, May 18;

ELEMENTARY SCHOOLS

Woodlan Elementary – (A-G Last Name) – 10:00 am -12:00 pm & 3:00 – 5:00 pm

New Haven Primary – (Gr. 1-2) 4:00-6:00 pm

New Haven Intermediate – (Gr. 3-4) 4:00-6:00 pm

Heritage Elementary – (Gr. K-2) 3:30-6:00 pm

Tuesday, May 19;

ELEMENTARY SCHOOLS

Woodlan Elementary (H-O Last Name) – 10:00-12:00 pm & 3:00-5:00 pm

SECONDARY SCHOOLS

Leo Jr. Sr. 8:30 – noon

Wednesday, May 20;

ELEMENTARY SCHOOLS:

Cedarville Elementary – 9:00-11:00 am (A-E Last Name) & 1:00-3:00 pm (F-K Last Name)

Heritage Elementary (Gr. 3-6) 3:30-6:00

Leo Elementary – 4:00-6:00 pm

New Haven Intermediate (Gr. 5-6) 4:00-6:00 pm

New Haven Primary (Gr. Prek & K) 4:00-6:00 pm

Prince Chapman Academy – 3:00-6:00 pm

Southwick Elementary – – 3:00-6:00 pm

Woodlan Elementary – (P-Z Last Name) – 10:00 am-12:00 pm & 3:00-5:00 pm

SECONDARY SCHOOLS

Alternative School – 8:00 am – 3:00 pm

East Allen University 12:00 – 3:00 pm A-L and 3:00-6:00 pm M-Z

Hertiage Jr. Sr. 9:00 am – 6:00 pm

Leo Jr. Sr. 8:30 am – noon

New Haven Jr. Sr. 3:00-6:00 pm

Woodlan Jr. Sr. 12:00 – 6:00 pm

Thursday, May 21;

ELEMENTARY SCHOOLS

Cedarville El. – 9:00-11:00 am (L-Q Last Name) & 1:00-3:00 pm (R-Z Last Name)

Leo Elementary – 4:00-6:00 pm

SECONDARY SCHOOLS

Leo Jr. Sr. 8:30 – noon

New Haven Jr. Sr. 3:00 -6:00 pm

Paul Harding Jr. 10:00 am-1:00 pm and 4:00-6:00 pm

Friday, May 22;

SECONDARY SCHOOLS

Leo Jr. Sr. 8:30 – noon

New Haven Jr. Sr. 9:00 am – noon