FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — With the Fourth of July less than a month away, the City of Fort Wayne is already gearing up for the annual holiday fireworks show in downtown Fort Wayne.

On Wednesday, officials announced that the fireworks show will again take place atop the Indiana Michigan Power Center at approximately 10:00 p.m. on Tuesday, July 4.

The Fort Wayne TinCaps are sponsoring the event along with the City of Fort Wayne, and those who purchase tickets for the TinCaps game on July 4 will be able to watch the fireworks show from Parkview Field.

If the TinCaps game runs past 10:00 p.m., the fireworks show will begin immediately after the baseball game is over.