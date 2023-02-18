FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Stop Child Abuse and Neglect in Fort Wayne offers an array of services, mostly all for free.

SCAN’s vice president Lisa Blanchard stopped by WANE 15 to share more about the services offered at SCAN and the upcoming Brown Bag Lunch fundraiser.

SCAN’s 38th annual Brown Bag Lunch is Wednesday, March 8 from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m. which features meals from CASA. The deadline to order is Wednesday, March 1. You can click here to learn more about the Brown Bag Lunch. To learn more about services offered by SCAN, click here.