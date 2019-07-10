Scammers target Indiana Michigan Power customers

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE): Scammers impersonating Indiana Michigan Power (I&M) representatives are targeting utility customers.

These types of scams have been reported across the U.S. targeting customers of various utility companies.

The scams can vary, but tend to follow this order:

Customers receive calls from callers falsely identifying themselves as I&M employees

The caller claims the customer is late paying their bill, and that their power will be disconnected very soon if the customer does not pay the bill immediately

Many scammers impersonate I&M phone numbers to appear legitimate

Customers are often instructed to call a separate number to arrange payment

The scammers often seek personal banking or credit or debit card information

I&M said via press release that they never call customers demanding immediate payment, nor do they disconnect service without prior written warning.

Anyone receiving such contact should hang up and call I&M’s Customer Operations Center at 800-311-4634 to report the scam. Always remain vigilant in protecting financial information over the phone.