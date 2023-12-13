STEUBEN COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) – The Steuben County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a phone scam, mainly targeting registered sex offenders, in which the caller impersonates an officer and threatens arrest if money isn’t paid.

According to a release, there have been multiple reports of calls from a person claiming to be with the sheriff’s office. Although mainly sex offenders are being targeted, the sheriff’s office said the scammer could call anyone.

The sheriff’s office said the scammer threatens arrest if money isn’t paid to resolve an arrest warrant, and some people have already lost money because of the scam. Based on what the sheriff’s office has seen so far, the calls often come from outside the United States, the caller may have a foreign accent, and the money ends up overseas.

The sheriff’s office does not call people demanding money to take care of an arrest warrant or anything else over the phone, the release said. Anyone with questions or concerns about the scam can contact the sheriff’s office at 260-668-1000 Ext. 5000.