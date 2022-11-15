FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – A Fort Wayne man accused in a Sunday night shooting that left one injured claimed in an interview with police he was God and that he was “performing justice,” according to Allen Superior Court documents.

Fort Wayne Police arrested 32-year-old Willie J. Wilson shortly after an unidentified victim reported being shot in the shin in the area of the 5200 block of South Harrison Street at about 7 p.m., court documents said.

Willie J. Wilson

The shooting victim later told police in court documents Wilson came out of nowhere, fired a gun at him and acted like he was going to kill him.

While at the scene of the shooting, Wilson approached officers and said he shot the victim for raping his sister, court documents said. Officers found a loaded handgun in his possession as well as some cash and cocaine.

He also is accused of telling the manager of a nearby fast-food restaurant just prior to approaching police that he had shot someone in an alley who was raping a woman, according to court documents.

When interviewed by police, Wilson claimed he was God “as well as other fictional people,” an investigator wrote in court documents.

“He point-blank advised he obtained the handgun from a person who he didn’t want to advise their name, and like ‘Michael Meyers’ ran up on (the victim) and shot him with it,” the investigator wrote. “He advised he would not be charged because he was God.”

The interview ended shortly thereafter.

Wilson is being held in Allen County Jail on charges of aggravated battery and possession of cocaine.

He has a $52,000 bond.