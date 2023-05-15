ARCHBOLD, Ohio (WANE) – Farmers & Merchants State Bank is rebranding, with a shorter name, a fresh logo, and a presence in downtown Fort Wayne.

The bank will now be known as F&M Bank, with a new logo to match, the company announced in a release.

New regional headquarters are also coming to downtown Fort Wayne, F&M said.

The changes come as a result of “a multi-year brand exploration process”, according to the release. The bank said its rebranding commits to their pledge that as times change, F&M will change with them, by growing, adding new locations and bringing new innovations to the way people bank.

The minimalistic logo has meaning, the bank explained, as the three blue lines resemble the letter “F” for Farmers, and the teal lines resemble “M” for Merchants, fusing together in the center to symbolize future thinking and innovation.

“F&M’s mission remains as it always has, to nurture lasting relationships with our customers, our employees, our communities and our shareholders. Now we’re saying more, with a little less,” said Chief Marketing Officer Amy Cover. “Our new modern logo and shortened brand name to F&M Bank honors our legacy, while also appealing to a younger demographic and new audiences as we enter new markets.”

New signage will be going up at each location in a project that is expected to be complete by September.