FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Have that old TV laying around that you swore you’d use again or that printer that randomly stopped working? Wondering what to do with the old electronics? Take them to the Coliseum of course!

For one day and one day only, the Allen County Department of Environmental Management is hosting an Electronics Recycling Event. On Saturday, June 24 from 9:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. at the Allen County War Memorial Coliseum parking lot (4000 Parnell Avenue).

Five electronics for $5, cash or check only. Get rid of old cell phones, CDs, DVDs, cords, TVs, keyboards, laptops, monitors, printers, radios, VCRs, and more! A maximum of two televisions per vehicle.

Electronics contain hazardous materials and are banned from Indiana landfills. Electronics should not be placed in trash bins and will not be picked up curbside. For the past 20 years, ACDEM has helped Allen County residents properly recycle approximately 4,000 tons of electronics.

For a full list of accepted electronics and more information about electronics recycling in Allen County, visit their website.