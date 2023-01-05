FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) It’s a reason for people to try new restaurants or return to an old favorite; Savor Fort Wayne and the 12 days of dining deals will be back later this month.

Over 70 restaurants will be offering special three-course meals at value prices from January 18 to 29.

The special menu items and three-course pairings will only be available during this time and many participating restaurants will offer outdoor dining and carry out options.

You can learn more at SavorFortWayne.com and In coming weeks, each restaurant’s special menu will be added to the site so that diners can check out the special offerings and choose which restaurants to try.

Here are the participating restaurants as of January 4, 2023