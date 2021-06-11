Saturday is Women Veterans Day; help us honor women in service

Saturday, June 12 is Women Veterans Day, a day marked to honor women who have served and who currently serve in the United States military.

The day is the anniversary of the signing of the Women’s Armed Services Integration Act on June 12, 1948. The law officially allowed woman to serve in the U.S. Army, Navy, Air Force and Marine Corps.

According to military.com, women now make up 20 percent of new recruits, 16 percent of personnel serving on active duty, and 19 percent of the National Guard and reserve forces.

Do you know a woman who served or is serving in the United States military? We’d love to honor them during our coverage of Women Veterans Day on Saturday. Send us a Report It with her name and a photo.