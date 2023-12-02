FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Did you see a jolly man in a red suit with a white beard around Fort Wayne today? How about a reindeer dressed in its very own Christmas gear? It’s true, Santa and his reindeer made their first appearance at the Foellinger-Freimann Botanical Conservatory Saturday afternoon!

Children and families were able to grab a photo with Santa while enjoying the indoor scenery and “Timeless Tradition” exhibit. Then, they were able to see one of Santa’s reindeer outside the Conservatory.

In case you missed today’s meet and greet, Santa and his reindeer will be back each Saturday in December from 12 p.m. – 4 p.m. Santa does take a break from 2:00 p.m. – 2:30 p.m.. Regular admission fees apply.

Find more information on the Foellinger-Freimann Botanical Conservatory website.