Santa and Mrs. Claus light up neighborhood with interactive Christmas display

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Before Santa makes his trip around the world, he’s meeting the all the little boys and girls at his winter wonderland on Pelham Drive.

Matt and Jody Ellenwood have gone all-out with their Christmas display for 29 years now, but this is the first year that they have dressed up as Santa and Mrs. Claus. Kids can meet walk through the around 30,000 bulb light display and drop off their letters to Santa and then meet the big guy himself, and maybe even get an early gift. They say it is something the whole family can enjoy for free.



“We go out and look at Christmas lights and we know other people like to go out and look at lights and we wanted our house to let kids walk through,” said Matt. “It’s interactive, and they can enjoy walking through there and it’s fun to see their faces and see them running around and stuff.”



The Ellenwoods turn their display on, on Thanksgiving night each year. They said every letter left with a stamp and return address will get a letter from Santa in the mail, but Saturday is the last night he will be out in the driveway.

You can catch him from 6-8:00 pm at 721 Pelham Drive.

The Ellenwoods said their display will return next year and hopefully be even bigger, and that Santa and Mrs. Claus will most definitely return with it.