Sam’s Club to introduce special hours, service for seniors and those at-risk

Sam’s Club has announced they’ll introducing two new programs to support seniors and those with disabilities or compromised immune systems

Starting Thursday, March 26, Sam’s Club locations nationwide will offer early shopping hours every Tuesday and Thursday from 7 a.m. to 9 a.m. for seniors and those with disabilities or compromised immune systems. This includes the pharmacy and optical centers and will last until further notice.

They will also introduce a new concierge service. During special shopping hours on Tuesdays and Thursdays from 7 a.m. to 9 a.m., these members can shop Sam’s Club without ever leaving their car. From a designated parking location, members in need can place their order from their car, and a Sam’s Club associate will grab the items on the list.

