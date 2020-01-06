1 dead, 1 hurt in rollover crash in Columbia City

COLUMBIA CITY, Ind. (WANE) — One man is dead and another was hurt after a vehicle crashed near Columbia City Monday morning.

Emergency crews responded to Old Trail Road, just east of 300 East around 7:15 a.m.

Indiana State Police officials said a vehicle tried passing in a no passing zone at a high rate of speed and lost control. The car then left the road and rolled several times before hitting a tree by the road.

The man driving and his male passenger were pinned inside the vehicle when emergency crews got there.

According to police, the passenger was pronounced dead at the scene.

Parkview’s Samaritan helicopter also responded to the scene and took the driver to a hospital. His condition was not immediately released.

Police said both people in the vehicle were wearing their seat belts.

The Indiana State Police Department is investigating the crash.