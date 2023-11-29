AUBURN, Ind. (WANE) — Auburn received a new restaurant Wednesday with Salsa Grille opening a new location just off Interstate 69.

“It’s been a long time coming,” said restaurant co-owner Roulie Mangos. “I think we first made an offer on this piece of property right before [COVID-19] hit, [but] everything kind of fell apart for that for a little while until all those efforts kind of resurrected a year or two later.”

Salsa Grille is owned by the same people who own George’s International Market, Zianos Italian Eatery and Z!NG Asian Fusion.

The Auburn location is open from 11:00 a.m. to 9:00 p.m. Monday-Saturday and from 11:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m. on Sunday.