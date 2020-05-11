Salons reopen with precautions in place

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — As Indiana enters the second week of Stage two to get the state back on track, personal services such as hair salons are opening back up.

Hair Today has spent the last several days making sure they have new guidelines in place to keep clients and employees as safe as possible.

“We are asked by the state to require everyone to wear a face mask and also to take a temperature, so we have a thermometer and upon entering the salon we are taking everyone’s temperatures. Anyone over 100 will have to reschedule,” explains Toni Sims, a hairstylist at the salon, “We are only able to operate at 50% capacity meaning only half of our stylists can be here working at a time.”

Other precautions include sanitizing stations and tools between each client, spacing between stylists, and having people wait outside in their car, as they are by appointment only.

“It’s awkward for everyone, having to take the temperatures and the extra precautions, and some people don’t like it and think that it’s unnecessary and unfair and a violation of their rights. That type of attitude just makes it a lot more stressful on us, and we would just so appreciate it if you go with the new routine,” says Sims, “Be kind, even if you don’t agree with it, let’s just all get through this together.”

With the limited staff at one time in the shop, they are seeing appointments booked through the week, and depending on the stylist, appointments are booked over a month out.