FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE)- With the fall-like temperatures in the forecast, the Fall Harvest Fest is the perfect way to kick-off the fall season with your family.

The two-day festival celebrates the history and culture of the American Farm. Many hands-on activities for the whole family to enjoy including, farm animals, a horse-drawn wagon ride around the park, corn husking, and so much more!

The former Fort Wayne Children’s Zoo ponies will make an appearance for rides.

The festival runs Friday, Sept. 23 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. and Saturday, Sept. 24 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

This event is free, but make sure to bring some extra cash for concessions.