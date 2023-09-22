FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Fort Wayne Parks and Recreation has been hard at work preparing Salomon Farm Park for its annual Fall Harvest Festival.

The festival looks to celebrate and both the history and culture of the American farm and the lifestyle surrounding it. It’s a family friendly event with plenty of activities for all ages to experience and enjoy.

Larry Hicks, from Fort Wayne Parks and Recreation, is the supervisor for Salomon Farm Park. Hicks says that they try to add something new to the festival each year. Two new events added to this year’s roster include a pie-eating contest and a children’s maze. Additionally, he says that visiting the goats is a must-do. Hicks said, “They’re so friendly. Some of them are like little puppies!”

The festival kicks off this morning around 10 and will continue through 3 this afternoon. Saturday’s hours will be 10am through 5pm. Salomon Farm Park is located at 817 West Dupont Road.

Friday and Saturday events:

Wagon rides

Barrel train rides

Saw mill

Farm animals

Wheat Threshing

Corn shredding and shelling

Rock crushing

Blacksmith demonstrations

Children’s maze

Saturday ONLY Events:

Farmers Market

Antique Tractor Parade at 12:00pm

Cloggers – 10:30am and 12:30pm showtimes

Frisbee dog show

Pony rides

For more information about the Fall Harvest Festival and other upcoming events at Salomon Farm Park, you can follow the link below:

https://www.fortwayneparks.org/facilities/saloman-farm-park/upcoming-programs-events.html