FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Christmas on the Farm just wrapped up at Salomon Farm Park!

Holiday cheer was in the air from 1:00 – 5:00 p.m. Saturday. Families were able to ride around the farm on a horse-drawn wagon, take photos with Santa and make many crafts, including a letter to Santa.

Vendors also provided food, holiday shopping and more. Live holiday music was performed by Mike Conley.

Admission was $5 per car. To learn about future events at Salomon Farm Park, visit the Fort Wayne Parks and Recreation website.