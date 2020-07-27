Saint Francis creates arena for 1st-year esports team

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – As the upcoming season approaches, the University of Saint Francis has converted an old computer lab into a gaming arena for its new esports team.

The arena is filled with 20 stations that each have a computer, headset and gaming chair.

“I think for a first-year program just getting going, our facility is as good as most,” said Mike McCaffrey, Director of Athletics at USF. “Obviously as we continue to learn what this is about and get more kids in here, we’ll upgrade it as we have to.”

USF announced the creation of its esports program this spring. The university was looking for way to attract more students to its campus.

“There was an opportunity for us to bring in students who might not ordinarily come to USF,” said McCaffrey. “(Esports) reaches across majors so you don’t need a specific academic program to align with it.”

The esports team, coached by alumnus and former soccer player Vaughn Gallagher, will compete in the National Association of Collegiate Esports (NACE). NACE is comprised of about 175 teams throughout the country.

McCaffrey said within the next year or two, there will be six teams from the Crossroads League athletic conference also competing.

The two main games USF’s team will play are “League of Legends” and “Overwatch,” which each require five team members.

“For each game, you’ll have five kids that will be sitting in this gaming center on individual systems and they’ll be competing against another team of five from another institution somewhere else,” McCaffrey said.

So far the team has gotten interest from about eight current students, but McCaffrey believes once the school year starts, interest will grow. Offering esports scholarships to recruits is something that USF plans to do once the program gets up and running.

“We see other schools do it so we would want to provide the same kind of opportunity,” said McCaffrey.

According to McCaffrey, collegiate esports started growing about four years ago, once NACE was formed. It’s also grown now that competitions have been aired on ESPN and kids have seen the opportunity to get sponsored and become a professional gamer.

“This is probably one of the few sports we have that kids see a professional career potentially at the end of the road,” said McCaffrey. “So that’s exciting to bring those kids in and give them the opportunity to compete.”

USF plans to add academic programs that tie in with esports in the future.

For more information on the USF esports program, contact coach Vaughn Gallagher at vgallagher@sf.edu.