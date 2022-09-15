FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Safety Village will be receiving much needed updates thanks to a local roofing company.

4Ever Roofing is partnering with the City of Fort Wayne and the Fort Wayne Police Department to update the village, which is on the south side of town and consists of roughly 30 miniature buildings. Built in 1991, the village is used to provide children with lessons in traffic safely, pedestrian rules and self-protection.

It’s one of the largest of its kind in the nation, according to a media release from 4Ever Roofing.

“We’re passionate about the community we live in, and we’re grateful to even belong to such a vibrant community,” said 4Ever Roofing owner Travis Sliger in the media release. “And as part of that gratitude, we make it a priority to give back to the community that makes our business possible.”

Due to the age of the village, maintenance is an ongoing concern, the release said.

4Ever Roofing will sponsor one of the buildings and perform maintenance and roofing updates, free of charge, over the span of three or more years, according to the media release.