“Safe strangers on the internet do not exist,” How parents can keep their kids safe online

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) When Crystal Ward was having a recent discussion with her daughter Lyla, 14, about her social media accounts recently, she learned Lyla received an Instagram message soliciting her to “keep me company online” from an adult she didn’t know.

In the message, which went to Lyla’s “message requests” because her page is private, the individual offered to pay her $500 twice a week as “allowance”

“That lady is a predator. That was scary to me,” Ward said.

She posted a screenshot of the message on her Facebook page to warn other parents. She and Lyla also reported to account to Instagram to hopefully keep them from soliciting any other kids.

“I feel like it’s really important because there’s some kids out there who wouldn’t know that, and let’s say that they were to respond, that could end really badly for them,” Lyla said. “So, knowing that I have this relationship with my mom where I can tell her stuff like this and that she cares and she knows what to do, that’s really important.”

Those discussions between parents and children on how to stay safe online are a growing need for parents in today’s digital world, a problem older generations of parents didn’t have to face.

WANE 15 talked to author and professor of psychology at Purdue Fort Wayne, Dr. Michelle Drouin. She talked about how important those conversations can be.

“The exploitation on the internet is rampant. I think that people need to definitely have their guard up when they’re interacting with others online and warn their children from the time that they’re young that there are no safe strangers. Safe strangers on the internet do not exist,” Dr. Drouin said. “I think it’s really important for parents to say to their children ‘come to me with anything, and as long as we keep that dialogue open, I’m not going to prohibit your internet use or your phone use,’ because I think a lot of kids are afraid they’re going to get punished if they go to their parents and say ‘ hey, look I’ve been contacted,’ or, ‘hey, look I’ve made a mistake online.’”

Dr. Drouin suggests not letting kids have an online presence until they’re at least 13 to protect their privacy. From there, she recommends having a very open line of communication with children about their social media accounts and how to navigate those spaces safely.

She says it’s important to be aware of people who are trying to take advantage of others and to know to not post anything online that can be exploited.

She says while there are plenty of perils in the online world, it’s a vital part of kids’ lives in today’s society and can help them satisfy their social needs.. Dr. Drouin added that kids will feel left out if they aren’t participating online, so the best practice is to make sure they know how to stay safe.