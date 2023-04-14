BLOOMINGTON, Ind. (WANE) — On Friday, Safe Haven Baby Boxes announced that a baby had recently been delivered to its baby box in Bloomington, Indiana.

The news comes less than four months after the organization installed a baby box at Monroe Fire Protection District in Bloomington.

The baby represents the sixth baby delivered at a Safe Haven Baby Box in the U.S. in 2023 and the fourth baby to be delivered to a baby box in Indiana this year.

“I am so thankful this parent chose a safe option for their child,” said Monica Kelsey, founder of Safe Haven Baby Boxes.

On Friday, the organization also celebrated the installation of a new baby box in Berne, Indiana.

Since 2017, 28 infants have been placed in a Safe Haven Baby Box, which are available in the following states:

Indiana

Ohio

Kentucky

Arkansas

Florida

New Mexico

North Carolina

Pennsylvania

Tennessee

Safe Haven Baby Boxes said once an infant is surrendered, they will be “quickly adopted” by a family selected by the Department of Child Services that has placed themselves on a list of foster families.