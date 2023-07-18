FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Southwest Allen County Schools (SACS) officials could be one step closer to a plan to help solve racial tensions ahead of the new school year following a viral social media post of a student in blackface in February.

School board members are expected to vote on two potential partnerships Tuesday with Rise to Win and FAIR for all.

School board members were scheduled to vote on a partnership with Rise to Win last month but decided to slow things down. Two weeks ago, SACS Superintendent Park Ginder reintroduced his plan including Rise to Win and an additional program: Foundation Against Intolerance and Racism (FAIR) For All.

FAIR for All is an organization dedicated to advancing civil rights, and promoting a common culture based on fairness, understanding, and humanity.

Rise to Win is a national nonprofit that helps to resolve racial discrimination in the sports community.

Superintendent Ginder said the plan would be for Rise to Win to come in and host community forums. Then, FAIR for All would take the report from that and create a plan moving forward for the district on how to address things that came up. He also said FAIR For All would work with staff first before moving on to students.

The meeting is open to the public and will be held Tuesday, July 18 at 7 p.m. at 4810 Homestead Road.