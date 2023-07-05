FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Southwest Allen County Schools (SACS) board members are set to discuss more partnerships to help solve racial tensions ahead of a new school year Wednesday. It comes after a partnership with Rise to Win was not voted on in June.

Rise to Win is a national nonprofit that helps to resolve racial discrimination in the sports community. At the last school board meeting in June, board members were scheduled to vote on the partnership but decided to continue discussing the program. They said they’d like school officials to research other options.

At Wednesday night’s meeting, board members will pick up discussions on a partnership with Rise to Win. They will also introduce a new potential partnership with FAIR for All (Foundation Against Intolerance and Racism). A spokesperson for SACS said these are two different programs whose work and missions complement one another.

Both programs are expected to only be discussed, not voted on.

The SACS school board meeting starts at 7:00 p.m. Wednesday night and will be located at 4810 Homestead Road.